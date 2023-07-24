KZN industrial technology expo a success

from FUTHI MBHELE in Durban

KwaZulu Natal Bureau

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – THE just-concluded KwaZulu-Natal Industrial Technology Exhibition (KITE) has been hailed as a success after exceeding last year’s numbers in terms of attendance.

“We have exceeded our pre-COVID visitor numbers but I’m afraid I don’t have the final numbers.” said Allyson Koekhoven, spokesperson of the organisers.

More than 100 exhibitors showcased a diverse range of products and services geared around optimising productivity at the Durban Exhibition Centre in the three days exhibition that ended last Thursday.

Ettiene Visser, Universal SABS area sales manager KZN, said they were exhibiting in order to make visitors and exhibitors aware of their brand.

The company supplies racking for all purposes, from camping gear in the garage through to big warehouses, storing over 30 000 pallets.

The company has five branches nationwide.

“My personal view for KITE 23 has been sensational,” Visser said.

“We managed to attract a wide range of customers in many different industries,” Visser added.

Point of Rental Software made its debut at the exhibition.

Bernice Smith, the company’s South Africa Director, hailed the exhibition at KITE.

The company provides smart, scalable rental and inventory management software to over 5 000 business locations of all sizes and industries.

With offices in Australia, Canada, South Africa, United Kingdom and United States, Smith said Point of Rental offers the global rental and hire industry award-winning software and unparalleled customer support.

– CAJ News