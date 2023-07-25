100 days into the Sudanese conflict

from RAJI BASHIR in Khartoum, Sudan

Sudan Bureau

KHARTOUM, (CAJ News) – THERE is serious concern about the rapidly escalating numbers of displaced people fleeing Sudan, in search of safety as the country’s conflict entered its 100th day.

More than 740 000 refugees, including a growing number of refugee returnees, have fled Sudan and arrived in traumatic conditions in neighbouring countries – including Chad, the Central African Republic (CAR), Egypt, Ethiopia and South Sudan.

Additionally, over 185 000 refugees hosted by Sudan have been forced to move to safer areas within the country.

They have become trapped in a cycle of displacement.

The escalation of the conflict in Khartoum, mainly in the Darfur and Kordofan regions, has triggered massive internal displacement, resulting in civilian casualties and deaths.

There are reports of grave human rights violations, including sexual violence.

There is alarm at a serious health and nutrition crisis unfolding in the White Nile State where the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) report that nearly 300 South Sudanese refugee children have died from suspected measles and malnutrition since the start of the conflict.

If the fighting persists, it is feared these numbers will increase.

“These figures are staggering,” said Filippo Grandi, UN High Commissioner for Refugees.

“Civilians who have nothing to do with this conflict are sadly uprooted from their homes and livelihoods on a daily basis,” he added.

The envoy called on all parties to end the war.

“Pending this much needed peaceful dialogue, people must be allowed to leave conflict areas to find safety, whether within or outside the country, and be protected from all forms of violence,” Grandi said.

– CAJ News