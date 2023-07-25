Tourists flock school where Mandela cast first vote

from FUTHI MBHELE in Durban, South Africa

KwaZulu Natal Bureau

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – A SCHOOL where Nelson Mandela cast his vote before emerging South Africa’s first democratically elected president is a tourism phenomenon.

This is during a month that is dedicated in his honor.

July is marked as Mandela Month, and visitors are flocking in at Ohlange school in Inanda, KwaZulu Natal.

That is where he voted in 1994, and visited the grave of first African National Congress (ANC) president John Langalibalele Dube, who is a founder of the school.

The ANC has been in power since the abolishment of apartheid.

“It is like they (visitors) heard yesterday that Mandela cast his vote here,” said a worker at Ohlange.

“And, the school has its own history in that it was built by the first ANC president, John Langalibalele Dube. Most of the visitors are white,” said the worker.

Siyanda Nxumalo, the school principal, appreciated voluntary work done as part of the recent Mandela Day.

It is marked annually on July 18, Mandela’s birthday.

“There had been cleaning of the facility, which is what Mandela would have encouraged. As a school, we really appreciate it,” Nxumalo said.

The principal said the school is a tourist attraction.

“Visitors come most of the time. Some want to see the grave of John Dube Langalibalele. We have a programme that we are doing with Durban Tourism, we bring madalas from the old age home to visit here,” Nxumalo added.

Dube founded Ohlange in 1900, which was 12 years before the formation of the ANC.

First known as Zulu Christian Industrial School, later as Ohlange Institute, it opened on July 26, 1901, the first black controlled institution of its kind in South Africa.

Inanda is regarded by many as the “cradle of democracy in South Africa.”

It is also believed to have more history per square centimetre than anywhere else in South Africa.

As a result, the city of Durban has designed the Inanda Heritage Route, with Ohlange as one of the prominent stops.

– CAJ News