Huawei outlines strategy against network security threats

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – HUAWEI has outlined a programme to address prevailing security threats facing networks.

Steven Zhao, Vice President of Huawei’s Data Communication Product Line, outlined the company’s focus at the recent Huawei Eco-Connect Sub-Saharan Africa 2023, where he delivered a keynote speech.

The speech, titled, “Huawei Intelligent Cloud-Network: Innovations Never Stop”, saw Zhao outline how Huawei products are helping address those threats.

According to the executive, the biggest security threats facing networks today include remote work, the cloudification of enterprise services and ransomware.

“Remote work has become mainstream in enterprise campuses, bringing a surge in IoT endpoint connections,” he said.

IoT is the Internet of Things.

“Additionally, the cloudification of enterprise services has accelerated, leading to a sharp increase in WAN traffic in enterprise branches. This, in turn, increases exposure risks,” Zhao said. WAN is a wide area network.

“Ransomware, meanwhile, poses a significant threat to enterprise data centres, as it can spread rapidly and uncontrollably, resulting in substantial financial losses,” Zhao added.

The solutions which Huawei provides to overcome challenges include on-campus networks, in branches and in data centres.

Further underlining Huawei’s commitment to securing the network, Matamela Aubrey Mashau, Chief Technology Officer of Huawei’s Southern Africa Enterprise Solution Sales Department, introduced the company’s multi-layer “endpoint + network + storage” collaborative protection solution at the Internet Protocol network sub-forum, also held during the Eco-Connect event.

“Ransomware has become a major network threat facing the globe and is the top concern of CXOs,” he said, emphasising the need for such solutions.

Visitors to the conference, which brought together more than 3 000 industry leaders and partners from across sub-Saharan Africa, also got the chance to see Huawei’s latest security products and scenario-specific solutions in action.

– CAJ News