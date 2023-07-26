India Carnival ushers in BRICS Summit in SA

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE much-anticipated annual India Day South Africa India Carnival will be a precursor to the Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) Summit.

Organisers confirmed the carnival will be held at the iconic DP World Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

Planned by the India Club in association with the Consulate General of India, this year’s event aims to unite communities by embracing the shared values of tradition, creativity and unity.

The theme for this year’s carnival is, “Festivals of India.” The rich and diverse tapestry of Indian heritage, culture, and traditions will be celebrated.

This event aims to bring the spirit of India’s festivals to Johannesburg and provide a unique opportunity for the Indian diaspora and the wider community to immerse themselves in the colours, flavours, and traditions of India.

“We are excited to announce the date for the India Day SA India Carnival, which serves as a vibrant platform to celebrate the Festivals of India,” said Manish Gupta, Chairman of India Club South Africa.

“This annual extravaganza brings the essence of our diverse festivals to life, fostering cultural appreciation and unity” he added.

Mahesh Kumar, the Consul General of India in Johannesburg, emphasized the milestone of 30 years of diplomatic relations between South Africa and India.

A special exhibition showcasing the strong bond between the two nations will be held during the India Day SA India Carnival.

John Francis, President of India Club, said the carnival holds immense significance for the Indian community in South Africa.

“The theme of ‘Festivals of India’ will bring the vibrant tapestry of our cultural celebrations to life, allowing attendees to experience the joy, colours and traditions associated with our festivals,” Francis said.

India Club is dedicated to promoting Indian culture, fostering community engagement, and celebrating the diverse heritage of the Indian Diaspora.

The BRICS Summit is set for August 22-24.

– CAJ News