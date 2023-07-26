Oppo unveils A98 5G in South Africa

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – OPPO has introduced the A98 5G in South Africa.

It is the newest addition to its A series family of smartphones.

“The A98 5G, demonstrates our commitment to creating devices that prioritise user experience has been the cornerstone of our operations,” said Liam Faurie, Head of Operations & Go-to Markets at Oppo.

He said the company understood that the South African market was looking for this type of device that can go all day.

This is amid the worst energy crisis ever.

“This device meets this requirement, with one of the best configurations in flash charging and battery in its price range,” Faurie said.

The A98 5G features flagship-level battery performance with 67W SUPERVOOC charging, a 5 000mAh battery and OPPO’s Battery Health Engine.

Furthermore, equipped with a 120Hz Silky Smooth Large Screen, RAM Expansion technology, and the latest ColorOS 13.1, the A98 5G delivers a fast and smooth experience from start to finish, according to Oppo.

With its advanced 64MP artificial intelligence (AI) camera, 32MP selfie Camera, 2MP depth camera and 2MP Microlens, the Oppo A98 5G is said to provide photography enthusiasts with an entirely upgraded photography experience to unleash their creativity.

It is readily available, priced at R11 999.

– CAJ News