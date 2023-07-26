South Africa Internet Week back in 2024

by DION HENRICK in Cape Town

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) – THE South African internet industry’s iWeek conference will be back in 2024, for the first time since 2019.

COVID-19 had stalled the conference, which will be back by popular demand in March.

The ZA Network Operators Group (ZANOG) and Internet Service Providers’ Association of SA (ISPA) will host the event in Somerset West, Western Cape.

The venue, 20 minutes away from Cape Town International Airport, is hailed as for ZANOG@iWeek2024, an event attracting established and emerging individuals and organisations with interests in internet-related trends and technologies.

What began as a loose collection of events planned for the same week in 2000, called “Internet Week”, evolved into an annual internet industry event called “iWeek”.

iWeek 2024 will be the 20th such event since the first “Internet Week” was held in Cape Town in 2000.

ZANOG’s mission is to optimise and streamline Africa’s role within the global internet community, and will be focusing on technological best-practices for local regional communities and peering networks as infrastructure is developed throughout Africa.

ISPA was established in 1996 and is a recognised Industry Representative Body which currently represents 220 members with a diverse range of internet services and target markets.

Since its inception, ISPA has played a vital role in the development of South Africa’s communications and internet policies. ISPA actively participates in policy discussions, has steered numerous policy amendments on key legislative processes, and produces regular advisories for its members on regulatory issues.

Founded and hosted by ISPA, iWeek has traditionally brought together local and international professionals from the ICT sector, with technicians, engineers, managers and business owners networking and sharing information.

iWeek also attracts a broad range of internet governance stakeholders, the legal fraternity, hardware vendors, academia, representatives from non-profit organisations working in the internet space, and important government representatives.

– CAJ News