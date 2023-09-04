Africa accelerates electric mobility revolution

from MARIA MACHARIA in Nairobi, Kenya

NAIROBI, (CAJ News) – AFRICA is poised to take a giant leap in clean, affordable and accessible mobility.

This is thanks to an electric mobility work stream comprising some stakeholders such as engineers, entrepreneurs, academics and government officials.

They have come together under the Rall_E initiative, ahead of the inaugural Africa Climate Summit (ACS) ongoing in Nairobi, Kenya until Wednesday.

Rall_E is an initiative by TES Network, which aims to showcase a collection of side events organised around the ACS, to accelerate sustainable mobility .

These events will bring together the continent’s electric mobility ecosystem and will offer a dynamic prelude to the summit.

The Rall_E event kicked off with a parade this past Sunday, featuring an array of electric vehicles, from bicycles and motorcycles to personal cars and buses to underscore the potential of electric mobility.

There was also an Electric Mobility Pavilion at Uhuru Park that showcased cutting-edge developments in electric mobility.

More than 80 investors from across the globe convened, physically and remotely, to explore opportunities for investment and collaboration.

In partnership with the Africa E-Mobility Alliance, this dedicated space promises to catalyse the future of sustainable mobility in Africa.

“This is a declaration of Africa’s determination to lead in the electric mobility revolution,” said Mohamed Ali, Kenya’s Special Climate Envoy.

“With governments, industries and innovators coming together, we are writing a new chapter for our continent’s sustainable future,” he added.

“This gathering signifies that Kenya and indeed Africa are not only ready but eager to embrace electric mobility as a path to cleaner air, economic growth and job creation.”

As the world grapples with the climate crisis, ACS is to highlight Africa’s potential in the electric mobility sector but also underscores the urgency of adopting sustainable solutions to combat climate change.

“Africa’s journey towards electric mobility is a journey towards a brighter, cleaner, and more prosperous future. Rall_E 2023 is the ignition for this transformative path, where we unite under the banner of sustainability,” Johnson Sakaja, Nairobi Governor, said.

– CAJ News