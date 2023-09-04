Chinese killed in DRC armed robbery

from JEAN KASSONGO in Kinshasa, DRC

DRC Bureau

KINSHASA, (CAJ News) – THE killing of two Chinese nationals, their security personnel and driver is a horrid reminder of dangers Chinese individuals and businesses face in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Suspected armed bandits killed them while leaving the Ngalula area of Fizi territory in the eastern South Kivu province this past weekend.

Two other victims were injured.

Preliminary reports indicate that the attackers attempted to seize mining minerals in transit to the Tanganyika province, also in the east.

Security forces were deployed to the scene and an investigation was underway to apprehend the perpetrators.

Crisis24, the security think-tank, warned increased security and localised transport disruptions were likely over the coming days as police attempted to locate and apprehend the perpetrators.

“Clashes between security forces and the assailants cannot be ruled out,” it stated.

The think-tank advised citizens to exercise a high degree of vigilance due to the threat of violence and kidnapping.

South Kivu is one of the provinces worst troubled by armed groups in the vast Central Africa country.

The Allied Democratic Forces, Lendu and Mobondo militia groups as well as the March 23 (M23) are the main perpetrators.

In its latest update, issued on August 30, the Chinese Embassy described the security situation in the DRC as severe and complex.

It noted the situation in Ituri, North Kivu, South Kivu, mainly, and other provinces in the east continued to deteriorate.

The capital, Kinshasa, is also pessimistic.

The Embassy also reminded Chinese citizens not to travel to Haut-Uélé and other high-security areas.

They must travel with caution to Alto-Katanga, Alto-Lomami, Bas-Uele, Central Kasai, Lomami, Lualaba, Maniema, Sankuru and Tanganyika provinces.

Robberies, thefts and other security cases are still at a high rate in Kolwezi, Likasi, Lubumbashi and other places in the southeast.

“Chinese citizens are advised not to go to the above-mentioned areas unless necessary. Local Chinese institutions and citizens should pay attention to strengthening safety precautions,” the embassy advised.

– CAJ News