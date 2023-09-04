Jinping comforts South Africa, congratulates Mnangagwa

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – PRESIDENT Xi Jinping of China has sent a message of condolence to his counterpart, Cyril Ramaphosa, after the death of over 70 people in a fire on Thursday.

It is the worst such tragedy in the Southern African country.

The Chinese leader was recently in South Africa for the Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) Summit.

“On behalf of the Chinese government and people, I would like to express our deep condolences to the victims and condolences to the families of the victims and the injured,” Jinping stated.

He said in the face of disasters, China had always stood firmly with the South African government and people.

“I believe that under the strong leadership of President Ramaphosa and the South African government, the South African people will be able to overcome difficulties.”

The death toll from the fire that destroyed a derelict building in Johannesburg had risen to 76 at the time of publication.

Meanwhile, Jinping called Zimbabwe’s Emmerson Mnangagwa to congratulate him on his re-election as President of Zimbabwe.

Jinping pointed out that China and Zimbabwe have traditional friendship.

He said after in recent years, the two countries had continued to deepen political, mutual trust, achieved fruitful results in practical cooperation and firmly supported each other on issues involving each other’s core interests and major concerns.

“I attach great importance to the development of China-Zimbabwe relations,” Jinping said.

“I am willing to work with President Mnangagwa to promote new progress in the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries and safeguard international fairness and justice and the common interests of developing countries.”

Mnangagwa was last weekend announced the winner of the presidential elections.

He secured a second five-year term.

– CAJ News