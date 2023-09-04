Plenty on offer at South Coast this spring

from FUTHI MBHELE in Durban

KwaZulu Natal Bureau

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – WITH activities such as horse rides on the beach, golf, kayaking, water sports, scuba diving or wild adventures, visitors to the South Coast will be spoiled for choice this spring season.

These are offered across ten sites the South Coast Tourism and Investment Enterprise (SCTIE) is recommending.

“Spring is traditionally a time of new beginnings and fresh starts, so why not step into this season by trying something new and adventurous?” Phelisa Mangcu, Chief Executive Officer of the SCTIE, quipped.

The KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) South Coast has diverse outdoor adventures.

Among sites SCTIE recommends is the Lake Eland Game Reserve, which offers a chance to encounter indigenous safari animals in their natural habitat.

The South Coast is home to the highest number of Blue Flag beaches in the province, one of which – Trafalgar Beach – can be experienced by horseback.

Wild 5 Adventures is the place for those looking for a heart-thumping outdoor experience. Highlights are the Wild Gorge Swing, the highest swing of its kind in the world and Lehr’s Waterfall. There is also the ultimate abseiling experience down the 110-metre cliff face alongside the waterfall.

For shark cage and scuba diving enthusiasts, the South Coast is home to three Marine Protected Areas, two of which – Aliwal Shoal and Protea Banks – are considered some of the world’s best dive sites.

South Coast is an attractive destination for biking and 4×4 enthusiasts.

Besides the Lake Eland Game Reserve, another top 4×4 destination is the KwaNzimakwe Multi-Trails.

Some of the best South Coast beaches for kayaking include Glenmore Beach/ Munster, Lucien Beach, Marina Beach/San Lameer Scottburgh, Southbroom and Umtentweni.

The Golf Coast, as the region is known, is home to 11 top golf courses, many of which boast sea views with greens winding through exquisite nature reserves.

– CAJ News