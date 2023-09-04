Vodacom CEO Joosub receives Honorary Doctorate

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – SHAMEEL Joosub, the Vodacom Group Chief Executive Officer, has been presented with an Honorary Doctorate of Philosophy in Management Sciences by the Central University of Technology.

The varsity presented this honour at its annual Chancellor’s Doctorandi Dinner held in Bloemfontein, Free State recently.

“Shameel’s business acumen and astute business administration skills have not only positioned the Vodacom Group ahead of its competitors, but also allowed it to stay clear of economic challenges facing many established enterprises,” read a citation.

The University added that Joosub had been a critical figure in Vodacom’s transformation since 2012 and that he is committed to driving change in the telecommunications industry and leveraging Vodacom’s capabilities to impact communities positively.

“I am accepting this honorary doctorate not just on behalf of myself, but on behalf of the entire Vodacom family,” he said.

“My journey to this point would not have been possible without the immense support of my family, loved ones, friends, colleagues and teams I have worked with over the last 34 years.”

Joosub has also been capped at the University of South Africa, Southern Queensland University and Harvard.

– CAJ News