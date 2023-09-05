Deepening dictatorship promises bleak future for Zambia

from ARNOLD MULENGA in Lusaka, Zambia

Zambia Bureau

LUSAKA, (CAJ News) – THE period marking two years since the ascension of Hakainde Hichilema to the presidency of Zambia has coincided with a crackdown on the opposition and the closure of democratic space.

The obnoxious political atmosphere prevailing in the country indicates that the former opposition leader has reneged on his pre-election pledge to uphold the freedoms that critics had said had been eroded under his predecessor, Edgar Lungu.

The opposition has lately been caught up in the fallout between Hichilema’s administration and the government of neighbouring Zimbabwe in the wake of controversial elections that the latter held on August 23 and 24.

By coincidence, Hichilema assumed office on August 24 in 2021 after he and the United Party for National Development (UPND) defeated Lungu and the Patriotic Front (PF) respectively.

The opposition accuses the new government of retribution, noting it was in response to the harassment of Hichilema while he was in the opposition. He spent some months in detention in 2017, on treason charges after his motorcade (Hichilema is a businessman) failed to make way for Lungu’s.

This week, senior PF official and diplomat, Emmanuel Mwamba, alleged he and leader of the Socialist Party, Fred M’membe were initially barred from travelling to Zimbabwe for the inauguration of President-elect Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The Immigration department cleared them to travel, ending a delay Mwamba said lasted 45 minutes.

They eventually travelled.

The duo has been outspoken against Hichilema and Nevers Mumba, whom he appointed to lead the observer mission of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) regional bloc, which discredited Zimbabwe’s election.

Last Friday, police arrested president of the Patriots for Economic Progress (PEP), Sean Tembo, and slapped two charges of hate speech for allegedly defaming Hichilema.

The charges are under the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act, 2021.

Tembo is accused of making the comments on social media.

Police have denied him bail and he has not been presented to court.

“It is difficult to understand this behaviour, this police conduct,” M’membe said.

He also has pending charges of defaming the Deputy Inspector General of Police.

As part of his campaign, Hichilema had pledged to repeal such laws, particularly one on the defamation of the president.

Addressing the Democracy Summit in March, he said the government had repealed the law that criminalises this yet arrests continue.

Hichilema also said the law that regulates freedom of assembly and association, the Public Order Act, was being reviewed.

However, late August, police barred the PF from staging a rally, citing “security concerns.”

On the other hand, UPND has been gathering to commemorate two years at the helm of the Southern African country.

The Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) expressed concern at what it calls the abuse of the provisions of the Public Order Act.

“Having suffered the same tactics under the previous government, we had hoped the new government would correct the past abuse of the Police Service to curtail constitutionally protected freedoms, but alas, this does not appear to be the case, at least thus far,” said Lungisani Zulu, president of LAZ.

LAZ has also lamented the detaining suspects pending investigations by law enforcement agencies.

PF said “a disappointing and undeniable record of failure” characterised Hichilema’s two years in office.

“Despite the grand promises made during his 2021 campaign, the reality on the ground paints a starkly different picture of his leadership,” Edwin Lifwekelo, Acting PF spokesperson, said.

The ruling party has hit back.

“It’s extremely shocking to see people that violated the human rights of Zambians start crying on top of their voices about the imaginary violation of their human rights,” said UPND senior, Albert Malama.

“PF should sober up and seriously reflect on how they conducted themselves towards the opposition and the Zambian people at large. It’s by sheer luck that President Hichilema and UPND members are alive today.”

Zambia’s next elections are due in 2026. It is ironic how the conditions that are the basis of SADC discrediting Zimbabwe’s elections are prevailing in Zambia.

– CAJ News