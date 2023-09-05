South Africa aims for more tourists from Germany

from FUTHI MBHELE in Durban

KwaZulu Natal Bureau

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – AS part of efforts to attract more tourists from Germany and ensure they have a wonderful experience, South African tourist guides are to undergo training in the German language.

The Department of Tourism is leading the efforts and has invited the guides to participate in the programme.

The deadline for submission is September 30.

The tourism department will sponsor a pilot phase of the training.

The training will focus on Level (A1-A2) German language training.

On completion of the pilot phase and based on the performance of candidates, a further selection process will take place and candidates may be considered for admission into the next phase of the programme.

The programme will include cultural and social immersion.

Registered tourist guides interested in participating in the training will be required to submit a written motivation.

Applicants should have two to three years guiding experience, with experience with the German market an added advantage.

Shortlisted candidates may be required to undergo an interview process.

Successful guides will be required to undergo an extensive and continuous training programme for an estimated duration of one month in the Gauteng province.

Germany is the second biggest (behind the United Kingdom) source market in Europe for South Africa’s tourism industry.

On August 30, the tourism department reported that between January and July, 132 302 tourists visited, representing a 73,3 percent increase from the same period last year.

International tourist arrivals from January to July 2023 totalled 4,8 million. This represents a remarkable 70,6 percent increase when compared with the first seven months of 2022.

– CAJ News