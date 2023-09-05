Sudan conflict escalating to a suicide crisis

from RAJI BASHIR in Khartoum, Sudan

Sudan Bureau

KHARTOUM, (CAJ News) – THERE are fears of an increase in suicide cases in Sudan as the conflict in the country escalates.

The concern comes ahead of the World Suicide Prevention Day (WPSD), to be marked on September 10.

It coincides with a mental health crisis in Sudan, emanating from the conflict that broke out in the middle of April and shows no sign of relenting.

Officials from the United Nations (UN) agencies, aid organizations and civil society groups, all under the Technical Working Group (TWG), met recently to discuss mental health and psychosocial support in the North African country.

As the WSPD is approaching, partners and TWG members have been encouraged to take this opportunity to raise awareness on suicide prevention.

Psychotropic meanwhile remains one of the most challenges at the country level.

“The dire situation in Sudan could be a risk factor that might increase the possibility of suicide among the affected population,” read a document made available to CAJ News Africa.

With the support of colleagues from different organisations and UN agencies, the National Response Guideline of Sudan has been developed.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) is supporting psychiatric units in the regions of Al Jazira, Gadaref, Kassala, Northern State, Red Sea and River Nile.

The mental health teams are working on integrating mental health into the mobile clinics, also in Darfur, Khartoum, Kordofan, Sennar and White Nile.

The conflict between Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces has plunged the country into a humanitarian crisis, with the health sector bearing the brunt.

Insecurity, looting, security measures, and administrative measures are all impacting on the sector.

Payment of health staff salary, availability of supplies and limited access for international surge remain the primary concerns.

Strikes by health workers have been reported in North Kordofan, South Darfur and Red Sea.

More than 3 million people have been internally displaced with over 1,5 million refugees and returnees being forced to neighbouring countries.

In the capital, Khartoum, due to the lack of vaccinations, there are concerns of an outbreak of measles or meningitis in the coming weeks. The risk of cholera is real because of lack of safe water and poor sanitation.

– CAJ News