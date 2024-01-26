After COVID-19, cholera now stalls Zambian education

from ARNOLD MULENGA in Lusaka, Zambia

LUSAKA, (CAJ News) – NEARLY four years after the COVID-19 pandemic forced Zambia to shut down schools for months, local children are yet again bearing the brunt of a major health crisis.

This time, the disaster is in the form of a cholera outbreak that has claimed more than 500 lives and infected 13 000 people.

The announcement from the government to keep schools closed for another two weeks in order to tackle the spread of the disease comes after a delay in reopening schools after the Christmas break, with children across Zambia now missing the first five weeks of school this year.

“We know from the COVID-19 pandemic that the longer children are out of school, the less likely they are to go back at all, putting them at risk of child marriage, forced labour, violence, abuse and exploitation,” Jo Musonda, Country Director for Save the Children in Zambia, said.

The official said authorities and the humanitarian community need the authorities to prioritise making schools safe for children so that their return to the classroom is not put off yet again.

“And, in the meantime, children need access to remote learning so that they don’t fall behind,” Musonda said.

About 4,3 million school-aged children will remain at home.

The Minister of Education, Douglas Syakalima, confirmed the opening of schools for the first term of 2024 has been postponed further from January 29 to February 12.

The decision to further postpone the reopening date was made at a meeting held by the National Disaster Management and Mitigation Council of Ministers on Wednesday this week. Schools had initially been scheduled for January 8.

In order to compensate for lost time, the school calendar for 2024 has been adjusted.

Schools will close on April 26 and reopen on May 26.

This is Zambia’s worst cholera outbreak in 20 years.

Cholera, a highly contagious disease, spreads quickly through contaminated water. It can also spread rapidly in areas with inadequate treatment of sewage, flooded areas, and areas without safe drinking water.

The outbreak is being linked to warmer weather and unusually heavy rains and storms in southern Africa in recent months.

Zambia has had several major cholera outbreaks since the 1970s.

