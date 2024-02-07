Epikaizo Capital, Chideya part ways

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – JOHANNESBURG-based multinational venture capitalist, Epikaizo Capital Limited, has parted ways with long-serving executive Paidemoyo Chiwoneso Chideya.

The relationship has become irretrievable in recent weeks, culminating in her departure, which was announced on Tuesday.

Apparently, they parted ways late in December.

“(The) Board of Directors and management of Epikaizo Capital Proprietor Limited and its subsidiaries wish to announce that Paidemoyo Chiwoneso Chideya is no longer a part of Epikaizo Capital in any capacity whatsoever effective 27th December 2023,” an Epikaizo Capital statement read.

It added: “In the wake of her departure from the organisation the company and its subsidiaries advise its stakeholders and potential clients that the company will not be held accountable for any acts of omission or commission that may be done by the named.”

Chideya is also chairperson for Supermodel Zimbabwe, and Vice Chairman of Fashion Council of Zimbabwe (FCoZ). There are active investigations going on as to the possible use or abuse of these two platforms to engage in other activities outside of fashion, modelling and design.

The relations between employer and employee have become frosty after allegations of leaking proprietary company (Epikaizo Capital Limited) information to national security entities of Zimbabwe which she is widely suspected to work for.

Chideya and Epikaizo Capital Limited executive chairman, Dr Raymond Chamba, are reportedly going through a divorce.

Epikaizo Capital is registered and headquartered in South Africa and has a presence in Botswana, Hong Kong, Mauritius, Namibia, Singapore, Switzerland, United States, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Its areas of interest include agriculture, energy, (oil and gas), hospitality, infrastructure, mining, real estate and transportation.

– CAJ News