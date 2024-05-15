Companies cry foul over ‘fraudulent’ Conran Mwanza

Staff Reporter

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – PUBLIC relations (PR) specialist and marketer, Conrad Mwanza, is accused of failing to pay some media companies for services rendered.

Mwanza, who allegedly approached South African and pan African media, purported to be sponsoring news articles for the Collen Mashawana Foundation, Afribiz Invest and the Zimbabwe Achievers Awards United Kingdom (Zimachievers UK) disappeared when his sponsored articles were published.

It is alleged Mwanza, who recently migrated from the United Kingdom to Johannesburg, South Africa, has been fraudulently using local media to run sponsored news articles he never paid for.

“Yes, it’s true, this man (Mwanza) used our media services, not once, but when it comes to paying for the services rendered, he becomes mute. I have no idea why he is behaving so strangely in business, especially when one is handling PR for such reputable companies like Collen Mashawana Foundation and Afribiz Invest,” said a source.

He added: “Then I would suggest Mwanza should not promise to pay for sponsored news articles on behalf of Collen Mashawana Foundation and Afribiz Invest because he will be unknowingly doing them a huge disservice to their brands.”

Media houses in South Africa are scrutinising Mwanza’s business conduct.

Efforts to get comments from Mwanza were unsuccessful.

– CAJ News