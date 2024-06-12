Disruptions despite Mali finance workers ending strike

from RUDD KONTE in Bamako, Mali

Mali Bureau

BAMAKO, (CAJ News) – THE strike by workers in the financial sector in Mali might be over but disruptions are forecast to continue.

The unionized financial workers affiliated with the National Union of Banks, Insurance, Financial Establishments, Micro Finance, and Commerce of Mali (SYNABEF) ended their indefinite nationwide strike recently.

The move to halt the industrial action in the volatile West African country came after the release of SYNABEF Secretary-General, Hamadoun Bah.

He had been arrested recently for allegedly forging a signature to establish a union committee at the Development Bank of Mali.

“Despite the end of the strike, residual disruptions to banking and other financial services may continue in parts of Mali over the short term,” an expert forecast.

Unionized financial workers affiliated with the SYNABEF had embarked on strike action from June 6.

It was feared that unless averted, financial institutions such as banks might close and large crowds might seek to withdraw funds near automated teller machines (ATM) cash machines, which remained functioning despite industrial action.

Mali, the nation of over 23 million people, is unstable and under a military government following a coup in 2021.

It is also under siege from insurgent groups wreaking havoc in the northern and southern parts.

The groups began fighting a campaign against the Malian government for independence or greater autonomy in 2012 in the country that is a major exporter of cotton and gold.

– CAJ News