Fuel crisis adds to Burundi woes

from OMEGA SSUUNA in Bujumbura, Burundi

Burundi Bureau

BUJUMBURA, (CAJ News) – FUEL shortages are persisting in Burundi in the wake of an economic crisis in the East African country.

The administration of President Évariste Ndayishimiye initially attributed the scarcity that began in late November 2023 to a lack of currency, which it said had prevented the stockpiling of fuel reserves.

“It remains unclear how long the shortage may last,” an official said.

Shortages of the commodity have been rife nationwide, including in Gitega, the political capital, and the largest city of Bujumbura.

Some filling stations are closed.

The cities are characterised by long queues of motorists and other consumers desperate for the commodity.

Price hikes have been reported on available means of transportation.

An economist said fuel shortages might affect business operations and transport services and increased demand at available fuel stations might prompt congestion on nearby roads.

“Consumer frustration could manifest in the form of sporadic clashes near filling stations or street demonstrations,” the expert warned.

The fuel scarcity comes as the country of 13,5 million people endures power cuts.

Yet, the International Monetary Fund forecasts the Burundian economy to grow by 4,3 percent in 2024.

Burundi is also grappling with the impact of climate change, manifesting itself in a dry spell and flooding in recent months.

– CAJ News