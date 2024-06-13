Africa mourns demise of Malawi Vice President

from MAVHUTO BANDA in Lilongwe, Malawi

Malawi Bureau

LILONGWE, (CAJ News) – AFRICAN leaders have expressed solidarity with Malawi as the Southern African country mourns the passing of Vice President, Saulos Chilima, and other individuals in a plane crash.

A former first lady, Shanil Dzimbiri, also died in the crash on Monday as they were heading to the northern town of Mzuzu to attend the funeral of a former cabinet minister.

Ten people died in total in the plane.

Samia Suluhu Hassan of neighbouring Tanzania said she received the news of the tragic demise with sadness.

“On behalf of the Government and People of the United Republic of Tanzania, I convey our deepest condolences to His Excellency President Lazarus Chakwera,” she said.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe said, “On behalf of the government, the people of Zimbabwe, and myself, I extend heartfelt condolences to His Excellency, President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera, and the people and Government of Malawi on the tragic passing of Vice President Dr Saulos Chilima and nine others in a plane crash.”

He pledged prayers from his nation.

Moussa Faki Mahamat, the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, expressed deep sadness.

“The Chairperson extends his most sincere condolences to the bereaved families, and the Government and the people of Malawi at this great national loss,” said his spokesperson.

A marketer by profession, the deceased (aged 51), had been deputy president since 2014.

Government announced he will be buried on Monday.

The Southern African country, dubbed The Warm Heart of the continent, is observing 21 days of national mourning.

– CAJ News