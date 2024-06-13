MTN SA secures smart electricity, water tech contract

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – MTN Business is to implement smart electricity and water technology in 257 municipalities across South Africa.

This after the company secured a three-year RT29 transversal contract with the National Treasury.

Commencing this month, the contract with National Treasury will see MTN Business supplying, delivering, installing, managing and maintaining end-to-end smart metering solutions across the country.

Charles Molapisi, Chief Executive Officer of MTN SA, said the company was committed to playing a significant role in providing leading digital solutions for South Africa’s progress.

He believes digital technologies have become fundamental to everyday life, and their ambition is to ensure that these technologies touch the lives of government, customers and businesses.

“This solution will not only bring value and impact to municipalities but will see our households and businesses reaping the benefits of a modern connected life,” Molapisi said.

The executive said this partnership would bring significant benefits that would take South Africa a step further towards achieving a technologically advanced and economically developed electricity and water systems that would ensure South Africa’s usages remained sustainable for future generations.

“This is of utmost importance because while the water crisis may not be as apparent as the energy crisis, it remains a looming risk which we collectively need to address,” Molapisi added.

Tumi Sekhukhune-Chamayou, MTN South Africa Chief Enterprise Business Officer, concurred.

She revealed the National Treasury was looking for a cost-effective solution that would also meet high technical requirements including query resolutions and training for municipal staff.

“We aim to provide a high level of expertise to ensure households and businesses across South Africa benefit from digital solutions that matter,” Sekhukhune-Chamayou added.

In 2021, MTN Business was awarded the RT15 contract by the National Treasury, enabling the company to digitise government entities and connect thousands of employees.

– CAJ News