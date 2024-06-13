Vietnamese firms solidify presence in Angola

from PEDRO AGOSTO in Luanda, Angola

Angola Bureau

LUANDA, (CAJ News) – THE Vietnamese Entrepreneurs Association in Angola has approved its charter and introduced a nine-member executive board.

This was at an event attended by Chairman of the Angolan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Vincente Francisco Soares.

Secretary General of the Angolan Parliament, Manuel Lopez, also attended.

So did Vietnamese Ambassador to Angola, Dương Chính Chức, and representatives of nearly 50 Vietnamese entrepreneurs in the Southern African nation.

On behalf of the association’s executive board in the 2024-27 term, Phùng Khắc Minh Châu said the organisation would soon propose the Angolan government recognise its legal status and also seek recognition from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese (SCOV).

“The association will work to support and protect the legitimate interests of Vietnamese entrepreneurs in Angola, thus contributing to promoting economic exchange and cooperation between the two countries, as well as deepening mutual understanding between their people,” Châu said.

Chức said the establishment of the association marked the beginning of a new development period for the Vietnamese business community in Angola.

“It aims to further strengthen unity and mutual support within the community, creating a fair platform with transparent rules for Vietnamese entrepreneurs in Angola, thus elevating the status of the Vietnamese people in Angola and contributing to expanding economic relations and cooperation between the two countries,” he said.

The diplomat expressed hope that the government, local authorities, ministries, sectors and socio-economic organisations of Angola would support and create favourable conditions for the association’s operations.

The Vietnamese community in Angola is the largest in Africa with more than 10 000 people. Vietnamese businesses are operating in various sectors such as construction, mechanical engineering, food services, agriculture and forestry.

— CAJ News