ADF terrorists kill dozens of civilians in DRC

from JEAN KASSONGO in Kinshasa, DRC

DRC Bureau

CAJ News Agency

KINSHASA, (CAJ News) – The Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels have cruedly killed 30 people following an overnight attack widely condemned across the continent as ‘barbaric.”.

Insecurity has heightened in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) as rebels continue to unleash an orgy of violence, terrorism and property destruction.

The execution of 30 villagers occurred on Wednesday when the rebels raided unsuspecting Mayikengo village, Lubero Territory in North Kivu Province, the eastern part of the DRC.

Among the deceased were children, women and men, who were brutally murdered by the ADF terrorists.

The killing follows yet another attack on civilians last week, which left 57 villagers dead while hordes injured.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs has been closely monitoring the developments, especially in the expansive North Kivu and Ituri provinces where the rebels cause terror.

– CAJ News