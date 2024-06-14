President Kagame reshuffles Rwandan cabinet

from PHYLLIS BIRORI in Kigali, Rwanda

KIGALI, (CAJ News) – IN a move aimed at strengthening government operations and service delivery, Rwandan President Paul Kagame has reshuffled his cabinet to ensure he achieves his goals and objectives.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Vincent Biruta was re-assigned to a new ministry of interior while Rwandan ambassador to the Netherlands Olivier Nduhungirehe becomes the new foreign affairs minister.

In a statement made available to the media, the country’s Director General of the National Institute of Statistics of Rwanda (NISR), Yusuf Murangwa was appointed new minister of finance and economic planning.

The Minister of Environment Jeanne d’Arc Mujawamariya becomes the new minister of public service and labour while Valentine Uwamariya, who was minister of gender and family promotion now becomes the minister of environment.

The reshuffle has witnessed a new ministry of gender and family promotion being created.

