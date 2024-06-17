BCX launches Cloud services in Mozambique

from ARMANDO DOMINGOS in Maputo, Mozambique

Mozambique Bureau

MAPUTO, (CAJ News) – BCX has launched its Africa Local Public (ALP) Cloud Services at MozTech in Mozambique.

This milestone marks a significant step in BCX’s mission to deliver innovative technology solutions, by a local company, to businesses across the continent.

The ALP Cloud offering, powered by Alibaba Cloud’s technology, introduces top-tier cloud computing services customised for the Mozambican market.

“The collaboration between Alibaba Cloud and BCX allows us to bring the latest technologies through a local company that understands the complexities for businesses operating on our continent,” said Jonas Bogoshi, Chief Executive Officer at BCX.

BCX has installed its latest ALP Cloud in Maputo, the Mozambican capital.

“We are committed to keeping local data within Africa’s borders,” said Jan Bouwer, Chief Solutions Officer at BCX.

The ALP Cloud ensures data remains within Mozambique, addressing data sovereignty and compliance requirements, as well as offering additional benefits such as redundancy through neighbouring Availability Zones and on-the-ground local support for customers.

At a recent event, a milestone was reached as BCX and Alibaba Cloud signed an agreement with Universidade São Tomás de Moçambique (USTM).

Under this collaboration, USTM will integrate Alibaba Cloud certifications into its Computer Science curriculum, giving its students access to online training courses from Alibaba Cloud Academy to enhance the academic experience and bolstering students’ readiness for the dynamic technology landscape.

“We’re committed to growing together with our partner BCX and providing them with the cutting-edge technologies to enable them to innovate and grow their businesses in Africa,” said Eric Wan, General Manager of Alibaba Cloud Middle East, Turkey and Africa.

Founded in South Africa, BCX is a subsidiary within the Telkom Group.

– CAJ News