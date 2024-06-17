Dell unveils 14th South Africa solar hub

from DION HENRICK in Cape Town

Western Cape Bureau

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) – DELL Technologies has connected underserved communities with access to technology, enabled skill development and increased community capacity building in Newlands, South Africa.

This is in partnership with Computer Aid International and Small Projects Foundation. They have launched a new solar community hub in tis area in the Eastern Cape.

The Newlands facility brings the current number of hubs to 49 and is the 14th in South Africa.

These hubs will help community members learn about science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) careers and develop critical skills needed to participate in the digital economy.

In the just-launched Newlands hub, additional services also provide increased access to economic opportunities and healthcare.

Doug Woolley, General Manager, Dell Technologies South Africa, said the Newlands hub demonstrated their combined commitment and investment to support end-to-end growth for the community.

“We’re excited to continue our digital access mission through the introduction of this hub, serving as a necessary step in fostering community well-being in tandem with sustainable, long-term growth.”

Dell Technologies’ support of hubs has reached over 2,48 million students and community members in countries across the world, including Brazil, Colombia, Kenya, Mexico, India, Morocco, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa.

Dell and Computer Aid International have collaborated on solar community hubs since 2011.

Fixed hubs have an increased footprint for community support, networking and capacity to support remote areas.

The Highlands facility provides computer literacy classes to Grade 6 and 7 learners from the local primary schools.

– CAJ News