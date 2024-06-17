MTN Rwanda enhances access to education for rural areas

from PHYLLIS BIRORI in Kigali, Rwanda

Rwanda Bureau

KIGALI, (CAJ News) – MTN Rwanda aims to expand access to educational opportunities across the country, with a particular focus on rural and remote areas, under its ongoing 30 Days of Y’ello Care.

This is in celebration of MTN Group’s 30th anniversary of global operations.

Launched in 2007, the Y’ello Care programme encourages MTN employees to volunteer and give back to the communities they serve in by engaging in high-impact social projects.

“By focusing on education in rural and remote areas, we aim to make a lasting impact and help improve access to education in rural communities,” said Mapula Bodibe, MTN Rwanda Chief Executive Officer.

After assessing several schools, the issue of electricity was raised, leading to MTN to provide clean energy through the installation of solar panels at schools.

The operator also provided digital screens to schools in Jali Sector to enhance their learning experience, aligning with MTN belief that everyone deserves the benefits of a modern connected life.

Other projects include renovating school kitchens in Gicumbi District to ensure student attendance remains high as well as donating laptops and mentoring students at Mahama Refugee Camp.

“We firmly believe that by eliminating barriers to accessing education, students will be able to truly learn today and lead tomorrow,” Bodibe commented.

A clean energy project has been implemented at GS Agateko school, where approximately 2 100 students.

In line with the recently-launched Ndi Ready campaign, MTN Rwanda will be constructing a school kitchen in Gicumbi District.

To bring these projects to life, MTN Rwanda has partnered with local governments, specifically the districts of Gasabo, Gicumbi, and Kirehe as well as BBOXX Rwanda.

“Together, we are lighting the path to a brighter future for these students,” John Uwizeye, Managing Director of BBOXX Rwanda, a company that exists to solve energy poverty, said.

– CAJ News