Chad explosion kills 9, injures 46

from RAJI BASHIR in Khartoum, Sudan

KHARTOUM, (CAJ News) – A MASSIVE explosion from the Chadian capital, N’Djamena has left nine people dead while 46 others were wounded at an ammunition warehouse on Wednesday.

Chad Minister of Public Health, Abdelmadjid Abderrahim, said the cause of the fire and explosions could not be ascertained at the time of publishing, pointing out investigations were underway.

The explosion at Goudji in N’Djamena left mainly children and civilians as casualties of the blast.

The discharge also saw the country’s president Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno rush to the victims of the massive detonation.

“The situation is under control. The state will take care of those that were injured,” said Itno.

He added: “This serves as a lesson to us concerning the construction of weapons warehouses in cities. We need to abide by international norms.”

– CAJ News