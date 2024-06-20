OPPO unveils Reno 12 Pro in South Africa

by MTHULISI SIBANDA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – OPPO has launched its Reno 12 smartphone series in South Africa.

The manufacturer believes it introduces advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities designed to enhance productivity and creativity for South Africans.

This series marks a significant milestone in OPPO’s commitment to making AI Phones accessible to everyone, Oppo stated.

The Reno 12 Pro boasts a sleek, Futuristic Fluid Design with a High-Strength Alloy Framework, offering both style and robust protection against drops, pressure and water.

“At OPPO, we believe that everyone deserves AI. The Reno12 Pro, with its cutting-edge GenAI features and innovative design, is likely to be the first AI phone for many South Africans,” said Liam Faurie, Head of Go-to-market and Operations at Oppo South Africa.

“We are democratising access to advanced technology by offering the best-in-market features at an unbeatable price. The Reno12 Pro sets a new standard in smartphone excellence, ensuring that top-tier AI capabilities are accessible to all.”

The Reno12 Pro will be available at a recommended retail price of R18 999 (US$1 058 or (¥7 683) with contract prices starting from R749 per month.

It is powered by the new 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7300 platform. It features a 5 000mAh battery with Oppo’s 80W SUPER VOOC TM Flash Charge technology, ensuring ultra-long battery life and lightning-fast charging. Oppo revealed the battery can reach 32 percent in just minutes and 100 percent in 46 minutes.

The device is equipped with a 50MP Telephoto Portrait camera and a 50MP selfie camera.

The Reno 12FS is arriving in July and the Reno 12 F 4G hits stores in

August.

Earlier this year, Oppo outlined its commitment to bring AI capabilities to every user, not only high-end flagships. This is in collaboration with tech giants like Google, Microsoft, MediaTek and Qualcomm.

– CAJ News