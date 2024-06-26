Kaspersky to challenge sanctions imposed by America

by MTHULISI SIBANDA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – KASPERSKY, the Russian global cyber security and anti-virus firm, has scoffed at sanctions imposed against it by the United States (US) government.

This comes as tensions between the two powerhouse countries persist.

Late Sunday, the US administration of President Joe Biden, designated 12 executives or senior leaders of Kaspersky in a move it said was aimed at protecting and preserving the integrity of its information and communication technology (ICT) from cyber threats.

The sanctions, according to the US Department of State, are to take effect from Tuesday (today).

Kaspersky has responded in an exclusive with CAJ News Africa.

“Kaspersky is aware of the decision by the US Department of Commerce to prohibit the usage of Kaspersky software in the United States,” the company responded.

It said the decision did not affect its ability to sell and promote cyber threat intelligence offerings and/or training in the US.

The company stated that despite proposing a system in which the security of Kaspersky products could have been independently verified by a trusted third party, Kaspersky believes the Department of Commerce made its decision based on the present geopolitical climate and theoretical concerns, rather than on a comprehensive evaluation of the integrity of Kaspersky’s products and services.

“Kaspersky does not engage in activities which threaten U.S. national security and, in fact, has made significant contributions with its reporting and protection from a variety of threat actors that targeted US interests and allies.”

Kaspersky insisted it intended to pursue “all legally available options” to preserve its current operations and relationships.

“For over 26 years, Kaspersky has succeeded in its mission of building a safer future by protecting over a billion devices.”

Kaspersky argues the US overlooks the company’s transparency measures that it believes are unmatched by any of its cyber security industry peers to demonstrate its enduring commitment to integrity and trustworthiness.

“The Department of Commerce’s decision unfairly ignores the evidence.”

In conclusion, Kaspersky assured it remained committed to protecting the world from cyber threats and the company’s business remained resilient and strong, marked by an 11-percent growth in sales bookings in 2023.

“We look forward to what the future holds, and will continue to defend ourselves against actions that seek to unfairly harm our reputation and commercial interests,” the company stated.

– CAJ News