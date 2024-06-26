Rwanda anticipates millions through AI adoption

from PHYLLIS BIRORI in Kigali, Rwanda

KIGALI, (CAJ News) – RWANDA anticipates gaining over US$500 million in the next five years if the government adopts Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Rwanda Minister of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) and Innovation, Paula Ingabire, disclosed this at the ongoing World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting of New Champions.

She said the projections followed a study with McKinsey, which projected 6 percent gross domestic product (GDP) growth if the government implemented at least eight of the use-cases that the government had already identified, in such sectors as agriculture, healthcare, public services or social security benefits.

“All these can contribute at least $589 million in the next five years if we are to implement,” said Ingabire, addressing a session on Building Intelligent Economies.

The event in Delhi, India, is ongoing until Thursday.

In her presentation, she lauded the progress Rwanda has made over the past three decades, from genocide in 1994 to one of the fastest growing economies in the African continent. It is transitioning into a knowledge-based economy

“This year, particularly, is a very special year for our country because we celebrate 30 years of coming out of turmoil (and) 30 years where we have seen tremendous growth,” she said.

Among other achievements, Ingabire mentioned 97 percent of the country was covered by 4G broadband internet connectivity.

“We are one of a few countries that have all our government services online,” she added.

Recently, the government reported making progress in financial inclusion, with 96 percent.

The East African country has more than 14 million people.

