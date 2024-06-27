The Lion King marks 30-year milestone

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE epic cinema animated adventure, The Lion King, is marking its 30th anniversary.

To mark the milestone, The Walt Disney Company Africa will be celebrating the film’s continuing legacy in South Africa through some launches and collaborations in the lead up to the highly anticipated December 20 release of Mufasa: The Lion King in cinemas.

The Lion King’s 30th anniversary is presented in association with Nedbank and MTN.

“Celebrating our own 30th anniversary this year, we are delighted to join in the festivities commemorating 30 years since The Lion King first graced the cinemas,” said Kholofelo Magagane, MTN SA’s acting General Manager for Marketing.

The executive noted partnering Disney for this milestone was a perfect extension of a collaboration which has helped MTN transform access to entertainment to deliver world-class streaming from the storytellers and creators at Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic to MTN subscribers on the network.

In 1994, South Africans were introduced to The Lion King in both English and Zulu.

The story follows Simba, a feisty lion cub who is determined to be king.

The Lion King remains the highest-attended animated film of all time in South Africa.

It has continued to enthral audiences in South Africa and across the globe.

In 1997, The Lion King musical premiered on Broadway and has become one of the most successful musicals of all time.

Directed by Julie Taymor and featuring a roster of South African performers, the production visited South Africa in 2007 and became an instant hit with theatre-goers, holding the record for the longest-running stage play in South Africa at that time.

Christine Service, Senior Vice President and General Manager of The Walt Disney Company Africa, said for 30 years, South Africans had contributed to the ongoing legacy of The Lion King, through the talent featured in front and behind the screens, scenes and stages.

“We are excited to be marking this milestone by acknowledging that contribution as well as further celebrating the creativity, storytelling excellence and emotional connection South Africans have to this beloved story through exciting and engaging local activities,” Service said.

– CAJ News