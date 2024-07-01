Schneider Electric opens Franco – Kenyan Centre of Excellence

from MARIA MACHARIA in Nairobi, Kenya

NAIROBI, (CAJ News) – SCHNEIDER Electric, involved in the global digital transformation of energy management and automation, has launched of the Schneider Electric Franco – Kenyan Centre of Excellence.

The facility at the PC Kinyanjui Technical Training Institute in Nairobi is an initiative is a collaborative effort between the State Department for Technical, Vocational Education and Training, French Ministry of National Education and Youth, Schneider Electric Kenya, Schneider Electric Foundation and PC Kinyanjui Technical Training Institute.

The centre is equipped with advanced didactic benches from Schneider Electric, designed to provide hands-on training and practical experience in various aspects of electrical and automation systems.

It is dedicated to research, development, and testing of renewable energy and energy efficient solutions.

The facility is to focus on advancing technologies related to solar, wind, and other renewable energy sources, aiming to drive innovation and excellence in this specific field.

The integration of these advanced didactic benches into the curriculum will offer students real-world scenarios and problem-solving opportunities, which are crucial for those pursuing careers in the electrical industry.

“Schneider Electric is committed to supporting education and professional development of future industry leaders through innovative and practical training solutions,” said Ifeanyi Odoh, Country President, Schneider Electric East Africa.

“Our didactic benches meet the highest global standards, providing students with the green skills and knowledge they need to excel in the electrical industry. We want to make Kenya the idustrial hub of the region and this is a great first step.”

To support the programme, the French Ministry of National Education and Youth will provide a resident French expert to assist with best practices for teaching methodology, training the trainers. The official will be in charge of monitoring the project.

Ambassador Arnaud Suquet, French Embassy, stated, “We are proud to contribute our expertise to this initiative. Our experts have decades of experience, and we look forward to supporting the development of young talent in the country.”

The Schneider Electric Centre of Excellence aims to enhance technical education in Kenya, fostering a new generation of skilled professionals who will contribute to the nation’s growing economy.

Nancy Njui, is the principal at PC Kinyanjui.

“The initiative will enhance PC Kinyanjui’s training capacity enabling us to produce competitive students that easily fit into the development of Kenya’s economy and at the same time position our institution as preferred destination for youths looking to remain competitive in STEM courses in Kenya,” she said.

