Zimbabwe beat Zambia 2-0 in Zambezi derby of COSAFA

by NJABULO MKHIZE

GQEBERHA, (CAJ News) – THE Zimbabwe Warriors continue to impress at the ongoing Hollywoodbets Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA) after beating rivals Zambia 2-0 at the Isaac Wolfson Stadium in Gqebera, Eastern Cape, South Africa on Sunday.

Two gems of goals from Michael Tapera and Takunda Benhura were enough to propel Zimbabwe to the top of Group B while Comoros humbled Kenya 2-0 to claim the second spot.

Zambia, the defending COSAFA champions, anchor the Group B table with no points after the Chipolopolo initially lost 0-2 to Kenya in the opening encounter of the tournament.

The defeat against Zimbabwe means that Zambia will not be able to proceed to the next round of the COSAFA quarter-final.

Returning from a three-year ban by the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) following the government’s interferrence in the affairs of the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA), the Warriors sent a powerful message that they were at the COSAFA to claim their status as southern African kings of football.

Elsewhere, Comoros beat Kenya 2-0 to pocket three points – thanks to a brace by Affane Djambae, who ensured the Indian ocean islanders remain in contention for historic qualification into the COSAFA quarter-final.

Meanwhile, on Monday (today), Angola plays Seychelles while Namibia battles Lesotho in matches likely to go either way.

– CAJ News