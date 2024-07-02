Internet providers welcome new minister

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE Internet Service Providers Association (ISPA) is hopeful South Africa’s newly-appointed Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies and his deputy would prove to be among the top performers in the newly-announced cabinet of the coalition government.

Solly Malatsi is the new minister, deputised by previous incumbent, Mondli Gungubele.

“The smart combination of the new minister and the previous minister will lend continuity to a critical ministry which must lead South Africa’s transition to a digital economy while ensuring that all have access to affordable, fit-for-purpose connectivity,” ISPA stated.

“ISPA believes the ability of the new minister to find his feet within a portfolio so important to South Africa’s economic performance will be speeded along by an experienced deputy minister well-versed in the business of government.”

ISPA said it looked forward to the opportunity to engage with the new minister, his deputy and staff and will specifically outline ISPA and its members’ priorities for sector growth.

ISPA is a 235-member industry representative body with membership made up of both electronic communications service and electronic communications networks services licensees.

– CAJ News