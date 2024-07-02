SA Tourism hails de Lille reappointment

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – SOUTH African Tourism has congratulated Patricia de Lille on her re-appointment as Minister of Tourism.

The organisation also welcomed her deputy, Maggie Sotyu.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the appointments on Sunday.

“We eagerly anticipate continuing our collaboration with Minister de Lille to advance and expand the tourism sector, fulfilling our mission to increase travel to and within South Africa, thereby contributing to inclusive economic growth,” stated Nombulelo Guliwe, SA Tourism Chief Executive Officer.

Guliwe emphasised that, with international tourism expected to fully recover in 2024 – driven by strong demand, enhanced air connectivity, and the continued recovery of China and other major Asian markets, SA Tourism looked forward to working with the ministry to create an enabling environment for the sector’s growth through collaboration with various stakeholders.

“Our country boasts natural beauty, rich culture, stunning landscapes, an incredible array of tourism offerings, warm hospitality, and quality-assured facilities and establishments.”

International tourist arrivals from January to April 2024 totalled 3,2 million, representing a 11,1 percent increase compared with the same period in 2023.

Guliwe expressed gratitude to the outgoing Deputy Minister of Tourism, Fish Mahlalela.

He was key in growing SA Tourism’s Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions sector.

Mahlalela also spearheaded the efforts of The Tourism Grading Council of South Africa, the custodians of the nation’s quality assurance and service excellence.

– CAJ News