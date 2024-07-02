UN convoy looted in Sudan

from RAJI BASHIR in Khartoum, Sudan

Sudan Bureau

KHARTOUM, (CAJ News) – THE United Nations (UN) is outraged after unidentified men attacked a humanitarian convoy and looted food for thousands of civilians in Sudan.

Militants have attacked a UN World Food Programme (WFP) in the restive Central Darfur region.

Clementine Nkweta-Salami, the top UN envoy in Sudan, stated, “The aid looted from a WFP convoy in Central Darfur will no longer go to the most vulnerable people in need.”

She urged authorities in the war-torn country to investigate and prosecute perpetrators.

“The safe delivery of supplies must be guaranteed by all,” the envoy added.

Conflict in Sudan worsened in early 2023 when the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) clashed.

More than half of the population, around 26 million people, are staring at “crisis levels” of hunger and almost 9,4 million people have been driven from their homes, including about 1.9 million into neighbouring countries, according to WFP.

Fighting is also intense in the Darfur region, which has previously suffered genocide.

Humanitarian agencies and personnel have not been spared the attacks.

The government of former president Omar Al-Bashir is blamed for the atrocities.

The country has been without a substantive government since his ouster in 2019.

The Sudan Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan required US$2,7 billion in 2024. Only $447,4 million have been received.

– CAJ News