ReSURGEnce Africa returns to Durban

from NJABULO MKHIZE in Durban

KZN Bureau

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – DURBAN, KwaZulu Natal’s economic hub is hosting The Resurgence Conference (reSURGEnce) Africa 2024 aimed at opening business opportunities for new markets for local businesses.

The conference, which is hosted by eThekwini Municipality is expected to attract a large number of various government decision makers, captains of various industrial sectors, investors, financers, high-profile leaders, businesses and high-powered business delegation from the United States.

The reSURGEnce runs from 17-to-21 July at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre.

According to eThekwini Municipality City Manager, Musa Mbhele, the reSURGEnce would be held under the theme ‘Moving the needle forward towards economic emancipation’, a development likely to provide African entrepreneurs gain access to capital and investment opportunities.

“This is part of the city’s efforts and plan of action to boost trade and investment in Durban. This could unlock new markets, clientele base and collaborations which could result in massive business growth,” Mbhele said.

Many companies, South African government departments, municipalities, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), private sector and individual entrepreneurs are expected to participate as they seek to immensely benefit from such business networking with an international audience.

– CAJ News