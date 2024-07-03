Singapore’s Cybertek honoured in Egypt

from AHMED MOOLA in Cairo, Egypt

Egypt Bureau

CAIRO, (CAJ News) – THE Singaporean firm, Cybertek, is reveling at its flagship cyber security solution, MUNIT, being honoured as the Best Innovation Award for Cyber security Solutions at the CyberX Global Summit in Egypt.

It has been awarded at the just-concluded summit in the capital, Cairo.

“This award underscores our dedication and commitment to pioneering advanced cyber security solutions that effectively address the evolving challenges of the information and cybersecurity landscape while creating value for our clients and stakeholders,” said Sameh Soliman, Cyberteq Vice President for Middle East and North Africa.

He added, “MUNIT’s business-oriented, innovative approach, combined with our agile engagement model, has set new industry standards, and we are proud of the recognition it has received.”

Cyberteq, the Asian-headquartered firm has regional offices in Egypt, Ghana, Rwanda, Poland and the United Arab Emirates, serving clients in over 50 countries worldwide.

CyberX Global is a conference dedicated to information technology and operational technology professionals and cyber security technology innovators globally.

Conferences and summits are held in Egypt, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

– CAJ News