ZMS completes Nigeria submarine cable project

from OKORO CHINEDU in Lagos, Nigeria

Nigeria Bureau

LAGOS, (CAJ News) – THE completion of a submarine transmission line project marks a crucial step in enhancing Nigeria’s power infrastructure and addressing the nation’s growing energy needs.

ZMS Cable, the submarine cable technology, has announced the completion of the project, of which it was contracted by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

The Osogbo-Olorunsogo 132kV project involved the manufacture and supply of 7 000 metres of submarine cable by ZMS Cable.

“We are honored to be a part of this significant project that will enhance Nigeria’s power infrastructure,” said Roy Zhai, project manager of ZMS Cable.

“Our team has worked diligently to ensure that the submarine cables supplied for the Osogbo/Olorunsogo project meet the highest standards of quality and reliability.”

Zhai believes there are opportunities between his cable company and TCN to work on more projects.

“Our experience with the Osogbo/Olorunsogo project has been invaluable, and we are excited about the prospects of future collaborations that will bring more innovative solutions to Nigeria,” Zhai said.

Founded in 1990, the Chinese-headquartered ZMS Cable has been at the forefront of submarine cable technology.

It has laid over 53,8 kilometers of submarine cables globally.

For the Osogbo/Olorunsogo project, it was involved in every stage, from the structural design of the submarine cables to packaging, transportation, and advisory support for installation and construction.

This project is part of a broader effort by TCN to modernise and expand Nigeria’s power grid, ensuring reliable and efficient transmission of electricity across the West African nation.

– CAJ News