China wary of its citizens’ safety in Kenya

from MARIA MACHARIA in Nairobi & JEAN KASSONGO in Kinshasa

Kenya/DRC Bureau

NAIROBI, KINSHASA, (CAJ News) – THE Chinese Embassy in Kenya has urged its nationals visiting, or based in the country to prioritise their security in the wake of the protests in the host nation.

The embassy in Nairobi disclosed that with the peak of the summer tourism approaching, the number of Chinese tourists visiting Kenya was increasing significantly.

This coincides with massive protests, which have resulted in dozens of deaths in Kenya.

The embassy noted also recently, a Chinese citizen was involved in a traffic accident while traveling to Kenya by car resulting in casualties.

“At the same time, considering the recent situation in Kenya, the Chinese Embassy reminds Chinese citizens and tourists in Kenya to pay close attention to the security situation and developments in the area where they are located, be vigilant, pay attention to safety, strengthen precautions and avoid going to parade areas or crowded areas,” reads statement from the Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Zhou Pingjian.

The East African country is going through its worst crises in 16 years.

This after youths took to the streets in protest against the Finance Bill, which they believe adds to the tax burden on citizens.

Criminals have hijacked the initially peaceful protests and embarked on a looting spree and vandalism.

President William Ruto is under pressure to resign.

Elsewhere, China has warned its citizens and businesses in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) of the prevailing threat to their safety despite the military thwarting a coup in May.

The coup attempt was the latest in a series of domestic conflicts in the plagued Central African country.

“After the coup attempt on May 19 was thwarted by the Congolese military, there are still uncertainties and instability in the situation,” reads a statement from the Chinese Ambassador to the DRC Zhao Bin.

It noted security in Ituri, North Kivu, Tanganyika and other provinces in eastern DRC continued to deteriorate.

Congolese government forces and the March 23 Movement or French: Mouvement du 23 mars (M23) regularly exchange fire around Goma and North Kivu provinces.

Illegal armed forces such as Allied Democratic Forces, Cooperative for Development of the Congo, Mai-Mai militia, and Zaire militia continue to cause chaos in North Kivu, Ituri, Haut-Uélé and other provinces.

Violent conflicts, armed robbery, kidnapping and other incidents occur frequently.

“The security risks faced by Chinese citizens in Congo are still high,” Bin said.

Chinese citizens have been urged to evacuate high-risk areas.

Overall, the embassy has described the security situation in the DRC as “complex and severe.”

“Chinese-funded institutions in areas where the security situation has obviously deteriorated, please take practical measures, continue to increase security investment at the highest standards, reduce non-essential personnel, and make emergency plans for adjusting production and operation and personnel arrangements in the event of emergencies,” Bin added.

Formerly Zaire, the resources-rich DRC is one of the most unstable countries in the continent.

– CAJ News