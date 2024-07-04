JOHANNESBURG, 4th JULY 2024, –/ Centre for African Journalists (CAJ News) – MTN South Africa commemorates three decades of transformative growth and societal impact, marking a significant milestone in its journey since inception in 1994.

At the heart of this celebration is the unwavering dedication of individuals and their families, whose commitment has been instrumental in shaping MTN’s legacy as a leading telecommunications provider in South Africa and across the continent.

Today, MTN South Africa CEO, Charles Molapisi, commenced his Appreciation Message aimed at recognising those who have played a significant role in making MTN the best workplace, best network, and most admired brand in South Africa.

In a heartfelt message to family members of MTN employees, MTN SA CEO, Charles Molapisi, expressed profound gratitude to family members and all those who have contributed to the company’s remarkable achievements over the years:

“I write this letter to express my deepest and most heartfelt gratitude for you as a family member, friend and a relative of our employee(s) and to thank you sincerely for being a pillar of strength in our employee’s journey with MTN. It is through their contribution that MTN can proudly celebrate 30 years of success, growing from a startup born out of our democracy in 1994 into a source of pride for South Africa and a beacon of hope for the continent,” says Molapisi.

MTN’s journey has been characterized by substantial growth, with the company now employing over 4,000 people and creating numerous job opportunities through its extensive partner ecosystem. Significant investments averaging R10 billion annually over the past decade have bolstered MTN’s network infrastructure, enabling the delivery of digital and financial inclusion services to over 37 million customers.

Highlighting MTN’s commitment to national unity and community engagement, the company’s sponsorship of the Springboks, who have clinched the Rugby World Cup four times, and the MTN8, a prominent soccer tournament uniting diverse communities since 2008, have been a great tool to promote unity in the country and brought South Africans closer to their passion.

Reflecting on the indispensable role of support networks, the CEO added: “I am truly convinced that as a company we could not have achieved all this without your unwavering support towards your family member. At MTN we value the importance of family and friends. Whether you are a mother, father, spouse, grandparent, child, family member, friend, your support is greatly appreciated. Thank you,”

As MTN SA looks ahead to the future, these sentiments of gratitude and appreciation underscore its commitment to continued growth, innovation, and societal impact across Africa.

