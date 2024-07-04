MTN hails staff, families in 30-year celebration

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – SIGNIFICANT investments averaging R10 billion (US$542 million) annually over the past decade have bolstered MTN South Africa’s network infrastructure, enabling the delivery of digital and financial inclusion services to over 37 million customers.

This is according to the mobile operator as it marks its 30-year milestone.

Charles Molapisi, MTN South Africa Chief Executive Office, commenced his Appreciation Message aimed at recognising those who have played a significant role in making MTN the best workplace, best network and most admired brand in South Africa.

Molapisi, expressed gratitude to family members and all those who have contributed to the company’s achievements over the years.

“I write this letter to express my deepest and most heartfelt gratitude for you as a family member, friend and a relative of our employee(s) and to thank you sincerely for being a pillar of strength in our employee’s journey with MTN,” Molapisi wrote.

“It is through their contribution that MTN can proudly celebrate 30 years of success, growing from a startup born out of our democracy in 1994 into a source of pride for South Africa and a beacon of hope for the continent,” says Molapisi.

MTN’s journey has been characterized by substantial growth, with the company now employing over 4 000 people and creating numerous job opportunities through its extensive partner ecosystem.

Its sponsorships include the senior men’s rugby team, which has won four World Cup titles.

It also sponsors the MTN8, the prominent football tournament.

“I am truly convinced that as a company we could not have achieved all this without your unwavering support towards your family member. At MTN we value the importance of family and friends. Whether you are a mother, father, spouse, grandparent, child, family member, friend, your support is greatly appreciated. Thank you.”

– CAJ News