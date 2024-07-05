Four Chinese murdered in DRC insurgency

from JEAN KASSONGO in Kinshasa, DRC

DRC Bureau

KINSHASA, (CAJ News) – A REBEL group has killed four Chinese nationals in the restive Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The Asian nationals have been caught in the crossfire of the militancy rampaging the eastern parts of the restive central African country.

Security sources confirmed the deaths of the foreign individuals after insurgents attacked a mining site near the Abombi region of the Djugu Territory in the Ituri province on Tuesday.

The Cooperative for the Development of the Congo (CODECO) militants are blamed for the murders that culminated in the murder of at least two Congolese soldiers and two local civilians.

CODECO was formerly an agricultural cooperative but has morphed into a cult.

The situation is forecast to remain tragic as rebel forces run rampage in Ituri.

It is one of the regions worst afflicted by the terror by armed groups in the resources-rich region.

“Despite ongoing military operations in the region, further similar attacks against civilians, rival militias, and security forces are likely across the province in the near term,” said a security expert.

The Chinese Embassy, based in the capital Kinshasa, this week reminded its nationals in the DRC to heighten security measures.

Ituri is one of many provinces where the embassy dissuades the presence of its nationals.

DRC is a major destination for Chinese investment, especially in mining.

– CAJ News