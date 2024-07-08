Museum of Illusions opens in Johannesburg

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE Museum of Illusions has opened its doors in Johannesburg.

It is the 53rd such facility in the world.

Johannesburg joins such cities as Cairo, Chicago, Dallas, Dubai, Istanbul, Kuala Lumpur, Milan and New York, who are all home to the experience.

The Museum of Illusions Johannesburg is located in Rosebank.

It comprises over 60 exhibits, illusions and immersive experiences.

The concept first launched in Zagreb, Croatia in 2015 and has become a global phenomenon with over 12 million people having visited the museums to date.

No two museums are the same, with each facility taking visitors on a memorable sensory journey through mind bending installations that leverage art, science, maths and psychology in a unique way.

At the Museum of Illusions Johannesburg, visitors are encouraged to interact and experiment with the exhibits that use optical illusions, visual tricks, and hands-on interactive displays to create a playful environment, and capture their memories in photos and videos forever.

It is open daily, including Sundays and public holidays.

– CAJ News