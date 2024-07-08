Ramaphosa trust celebrates outstanding graduates

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE Cyril Ramaphosa Education Trust (CRET) has since its formalised inception in 2000 distributed over 400 bursaries to young South Africans.

Recently, it celebrated the achievements of its bursary students at its annual Recognition Awards ceremony in Johannesburg.

The event honoured 44 graduates from various universities and colleges who completed their studies in 2022 and 2023 through CRET’s comprehensive bursary programme, which supports students from disadvantaged backgrounds in their pursuit of higher education study and vocational training.

Chantelle Oosthuizen, Executive Director of CRET, said the CRET Recognition Awards celebrated academic excellence and highlighted the transformative impact of the holistic approach to youth development.

“Our aim is to empower students to become well-rounded individuals who can make meaningful contributions to society,” Oosthuizen said.

CRET offers financial assistance for tuition and accommodation.

The programme includes mentorship, leadership development, psychological and social support, and holiday work experience programmes.

Dr Sazi Nzama, Chairperson of the CRET Alumni Advisory Board, added: “Our graduates, myself included, are living proof that with the right support and opportunities, young people can achieve extraordinary things.”

Nzama added, “We are incredibly proud of their accomplishments and excited to see how they will continue to inspire and lead in their communities and beyond.”

Ramaphosa is the current South African president.

“Education is the key that unlocks the golden door of freedom,” he said.

– CAJ News