Solar the solution to Nigeria energy crisis

from EMEKA OKONKWO in Abuja, Nigeria

Nigeria Bureau

ABUJA, (CAJ News) -THE Nigerian renewable energy firm, Ubacle Group, has unveiled its range of solar panels, aimed at enhancing the call for the adoption of renewable energy in the country.

The unveiling has been held at the just-concluded Nigeria Oil and Gas conference held in Abuja.

Uba Michael, the Ubacle Group Chief Executive Officer, said moving to alternative energy sources was key in the push for a cleaner and safer world.

“We are unveiling a range of solar panels today to give users alternative energy sources,” he said at the unveiling.

The introduction of the solar panels project is in collaboration with Ubacle Group’s partners from China.

Michael said aside from being alternative energy sources, the solar panels promoted a cleaner and safer environment compared to what users got from fossil fuels.

“It is also our way of contributing to the growth of the economy as this will lead to the creation of jobs for direct and indirect employees,” Michael added.

“The world is moving quickly and we hear warnings about climate change and global warming almost daily. The adoption of renewable energy is a necessity in this time and age.”

Nigeria is facing an energy crisis.

This past weekend, Power disruptions were reported across the West African country.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria has reported a substantial decline in power generation since Sunday.

The decline in power generation has coincided with notices from the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company and Enugu Electricity Distribution Company of an electrical system failure and collapse respectively.

The time at which power would be fully restored to affected areas was not immediately clear.

– CAJ News