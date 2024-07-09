Protea Hotels by Marriott expands to Angola

from DION HENRICK in Cape Town

Western Cape Bureau

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) – PROTEA Hotels by Marriott has opened its first property in Angola and further strengthened its portfolio in South Africa.

This is part of its 40th birthday.

The newest additions – Protea by Marriott Luanda and Protea by Marriott Pretoria Hatfield – will serve business and leisure travellers.

“This month we celebrate four decades of exceptional service and genuine African hospitality,” said Sandra Schulze-Potgieter, Vice President of Premium and Select Brands, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Marriott International.

“What better way to commemorate this milestone than by further strengthening Protea Hotels’ legacy with our first hotel in Angola and the ongoing expansion of the brand in South Africa. Both properties will combine contemporary comfort with a deep appreciation for local culture and heritage, offering guests a unique and enriching stay.”

Situated between the city centre of Luanda and Talatona, the new hotel offers proximity to a wide range of business, sports and private event destinations, as well as leisure retreats near the sea.

The hotel interior creates a comfortable ambience across its public space and 84 guestrooms and suites.

Protea by Marriott Pretoria Hatfield is strategically located in Hatfield, one of the most sought-after areas in Pretoria, providing travellers with easy access to diplomatic, government and corporate offices as well as shopping centres, entertainment destinations and sporting facilities.

The hotel features 203 contemporary guestrooms.

Starting with just four hotels in South Africa, the brand now boasts over 60 properties throughout Angola and and other African countries, including Botswana, Malawi, Namibia, Nigeria, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia.

– CAJ News