Audi SA expands e-vehicle charging network

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – AUDI South Africa has invested more than R50 million in the rollout of electronic vehicle (EV) chargers in the country.

This is in preparation for a future of wide-scale electric mobility in South Africa.

Audi and partners, GridCars and Rubicon, have added more than 120 direct current (DC) and alternating current (AC) public charging points to the national grid.

The latest are six Wallbox Supernova 150 kW DC ultra-fast public chargers in locations nationwide.

The six new chargers, each offering two charging points that can supply charge concurrently, are positioned in key sites along South Africa’s three main road arteries – the N1, N2 and N3 highways.

These chargers are to serve commuters living nearby, as well as those motorists venturing further afield on their holidays and work trips.

According to experts, a 150kW ultra-fast charger can top up an average Audi e-tron battery from 5 percent to 80 percent in 30 minutes or less.

“This third wave of investment into the public charging network in South Africa highlights once again our commitment to electric mobility,” said Sascha Sauer, Head of Audi South Africa.

“We believe EVs represent the future of our brand, both globally as well as locally, and we’re therefore playing our part in making electric mobility a convenient, straightforward reality for more and more South Africans,” Sauer said.

The chargers are said to feature pioneering European technology and notably, stand among the first of their kind to be installed worldwide.

“This marks a major achievement for both Rubicon and Audi SA,” said Rubicon’s Energy and E-mobility Director, Greg Blandford.

